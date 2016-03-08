AC Milan to replace Biglia with a top player in January: Here are the names
11 November at 18:30The injury of Lucas Biglia (4 months out) will oblige AC Milan to look for a substitute in the January transfer market. According to Corriere dello Sport the replacement for the Argentine will be a top player.
Director Leonardo is working on several fronts, in addition to Leandro Paredes from Zenit, he is looking at the possibility of signing one between Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot from Arsenal and PSG, respectively.
Both players' contracts are expiring in June, but Milan could decide to invest some money to bring one of them to have them immediately at the disposal of coach Gattuso.
In this sense, the Welsh player would probably be easier to acquire, given the presence of former director Ivan Gazidis at the San Siro. Rabiot, on the other hand, attracts the interest of Barcelona and Manchester City, not to mention that PSG want about 20 million euros to sell him in January. Another track that should not be neglected is the one leading to Stefano Sensi from Sassuolo.
Go to comments