AC Milan to sack Gattuso regardless of Champions League qualification?

04 April at 15:00
The future of Gennaro Gattuso is in serious doubt, at least according to the latest report of  Il Corriere dello Sport. The Rossoneri are in race to qualify for the Champions League this season but they only managed one point in the last three Serie A games.

Before the last game away game against Sampdoria, Gattuso said he would decide his future at the end of the season. After Tuesday's home clash against Udinese, however, he rectified his words saying that he should have stayed quiet rather than commenting on his future.

According to  Il Corriere dello Sport,  Gattuso could be sacked by AC Milan regardless from the team's final result in Serie A. Many AC Milan directors have been insisting that the Champions League qualification is vital for the club but even if Gattuso would reach the big target, the club could still sack him.

Antonio Conte has been heavily linked with taking over at the San Siro although Inter are also interested in hiring the former Juventus manager.



 

