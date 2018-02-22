AC Milan to sacrifice Locatelli and Cutrone for Belotti?
16 May at 20:45Torino are interested in signing Patrick Cutrone and Manuel Locatelli from AC Milan and the rossoneri could try to add their top striking target Andrea Belotti in a player-plus cash swap deal.
Torino boss Walter Mazzarri has demanded the signing of the AC Milan duo to strengthen the granata squad next season and the interest of the rossoneri for Belotti is no secret.
AC Milan attempted to sign Belotti last summer but Cairo refused to sell the Italian striker for offers below € 100 million which is also Belotti’s release clause (only valid for clubs outside Serie A).
Torino are also due to pay € 15 million to make Niang’s move permanent in the summer. The two clubs will soon hold a meeting and AC Milan will try to include Belotti in a swap deal.
An agreement between the two parties is possible, should AC Milan sacrifice two of their most promising players for Belotti?
Go to comments