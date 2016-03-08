AC Milan to sell players before Bernard move: the details
06 August at 13:25AC Milan will reportedly look to sell their players to finalize the signing of Bernard, who is very much intent on playing under Rino Gattuso next season.
We have previously reported that Bernard's entourage has already held a meeting with AC Milan about a possible move to the San Siro and both parties are positive about doing a deal for the winger.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Leonardo will first look to sell the duo of Nikola Kalinic and Carlos Bacca before finalize a move for Bernard, for whom the competition is already increasing.
Inter have informed the player to wait and not hasten about a move to Milan as they themselves are preparing an offer.
Leonardo is convinced that the Brazilian will sign for the rossoneri, despite interest from Chelsea as well. And the club already has a rough agreement with the player and will hand a wage of 3 million euros a season, out of which 2 million euros will go the agents.
