AC Milan to sign Bakayoko on a permanent deal, Gattuso takes decision on Biglia and Kessié
25 March at 10:50AC Milan will sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on a permanent deal at the end of the season, Tuttosport reports. The Rossoneri paid € 5 million for the player's loan last summer and the club is now determined to make his loan move permanent for € 35 million. The Frenchman was struggling to settle in well at the beginning of the season but has slowly became a cornerstone of Gattuso's side.
According to Tuttosport, AC Milan have already decided to make his move permanent at the end of the season while Franck Kessié could be leaving the club. The Serie A giants, in fact, are also willing to extend the contract of Lucas Biglia whose contract expires in 2020. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, negotiations have already begun. Meantime, Gattuso will meet Kessié on Thursday and could decide to leave him on the bench against Samp.
OTHER TARGETS - According to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri will sign at least one new midfielder next summer and the likes of Diawara (Napoli), Sensi (Sassuolo) e Tonali (Brescia) are all on the Rossoneri shopping list. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Leonardo is also tracking Sebastian Sforza (contracted with Boca Juniors, and also wanted by Juventus), Matias Palacios (San Lorenzo) and Denilho Cleonise (Genoa).
Go to comments