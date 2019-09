According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, though, the 4-3-1-2 hasn't been scrapped completely and should Piatek fail to work with another striker next to him, then Giampaolo could decide to field Rebic and Leao up front.

The manager of Milan, Marco Giampaolo, has decided that he will work on the 4-3-3 formation, fielding Rebic and Suso on the flanks to support Piatek in the middle.