AC Milan to use three-man backline against Juve - Conti, Rodriguez in

According to Goal Italia, the manager is working to find a solution to cope with the extremely difficult match against Juventus on Sunday evening. A three-man backline seems to be the solution, putting Rodriguez in defence while Hernandez will get a more advanced role.

Furthermore, as already mentioned, Conti will get the chance in his preferred position, hoping to return to the form of his Atalanta days. Pioli has one doubt, though, with regards to the selection. Either Biglia or Kessie will play alongside Bennacer in the midfield.

Up front, as expected, Piatek is the preferred striker. To his support, he will have Paqueta and Calhanoglu, and the new formation will allow the latter two more freedom.

Pioli is thinking about changing from the 4-3-3 formation to a 3-4-2-1 at AC Milan, thus allowing Conti and Rodriguez to get the chance from the start once again. Furthermore, it will be good for Caldara once he is fully recovered.