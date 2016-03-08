AC Milan-Todibo 'almost done': the situation and numbers
31 December at 11:00One signing and a half. After closing the deal to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the San Siro, AC Milan are about to get their hands on Jean-Clair Todibo as well. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), Barcelona have given the go-ahead for the transfer of the French youngster to Milan.
The agreement was reached on the basis of a loan with an option to buy set at 20 million euros, an acceptable figure also for the philosophy of the Elliott fund, which (except for Ibra) has always promoted the purchase of prospective footballers.
The possibility of a buyback clause was an unwelcome solution for the management of the Rossoneri. This agreement (for now only verbal) would allow the Blaugrana to regain possession of the player only should he establish himself in Italy.
At this point, after the white smoke between the two clubs, the ball passes to the player himself. The player has expressed his approval of a transfer but has not yet fully accepted the conditions proposed by Maldini and Boban. An answer is expected either today or tomorrow.
Go to comments