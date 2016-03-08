AC Milan-Todibo: the knots of the deal; another defender to arrive?
05 January at 10:00The news that arrived from Spain yesterday appear to be positive. AC Milan and Jean-Clair Todibo are very close. The young Barcelona defender met the Rossoneri's sporting director Ricky Massara and was convinced to accept the transfer to Milan but there are still some non-secondary details to file, which should be solved in the coming weeks, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it).
The Blaugrana consider Todibo the possible heir of Gerard Pique and want to keep control of the player in the future. They are ready to send him on loan with an option to buy, set at around 20 million euros. But they are also pushing to insert a buyback clause in the contract. A way to bring Todibo back to Spain if there was any will and needed.
If Milan accepts this compromise, then Todibo will be able to land in Italy in a few days but it should not be the last defensive purchase of the January transfer market.
As Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it) adds, Duarte is out of action, while Musacchio is not convincing and Caldara could go play elsewhere with continuity. This is why the Rossoneri intend to complete the defence with another purchase, more experienced, to be signed in the coming weeks.
