AC Milan-Todibo very close but with slight change: the latest
02 January at 10:00Jean-Clair Todibo remains one step away from AC Milan. Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it) reiterates this today on the newsstands. As the Milanese paper highlights, at most there could be a change in the formula of the deal but not the substance.
In fact, there is an agreement on everything or almost between the two clubs, so the negotiation could be defined in the next hours for everyone's happiness.
On the one hand, there is Milan, who decided to focus on the young French starlet after the injury of Leo Duarte, on the other hand, a Barcelona convinced that Milan and Serie A are the best elements to ensure that the player can mature in a few months.
But this is also exactly the point of slight disagreement. The Spanish club believes in the boy and intends to keep the last word on his future, while the Rossoneri would like to be the masters of his destiny. In the middle is the player, who would be very excited to finally play with continuity.
Therefore, the clubs are discussing whether to include an option to buy at the end of the season. This option does not exactly excite the Milan ownership but it would allow not to pay out cash immediately and to be able to re-discuss any purchase at the end of the loan spell.
Maldini and Abidal are in continuous contact to define the final details. The formula of a dry loan, perhaps with an agreement on the word that provides for the possibility of 'remodeling' the terms at the end of the season, could prove to be the right solution to unlock the deal.
The final step remains the green light of Todibo. The Rossoneri are not the only team following the player. In France, there are Monaco and Nice, while in Germany Leverkusen and Schalke 04 want the player. Watford and Benfica are the two other clubs in the race.
The player has not closed the door to any of these tracks but it is fundamental for him to find continuity. And in this sense, Milan is in a clear advantage, since it would offer him a starting role alongside Alessio Romagnoli.
