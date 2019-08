Torino are not willing to spend €12m on the player. Instead, they would rather use the formula of a loan with a buy-out option included in the contract. Tough negotiations, which might never take off.

The chances of seeing Diego Laxalt in a Torino shirt are steadily decreasing. The Uruguayan is no longer in AC Milan's plans, but the Rossoneri are only willing to let him leave on a permanent move.