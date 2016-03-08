AC Milan, Torino handed boost for La Liga forward after Chinese bid rejected
18 June at 23:1026-year-old Valencia striker, Simone Zaza, wants a return to Italy. A number of Serie A clubs: AC Milan, Torino, Sampdoria and Sassuolo are all interested in securing the Italian’s services.
After Zaza’s agent indicated a return to Serie A was on the cards last week, it now seems a certainty. Spanish outlet Superdeporte are reporting that a Chinese Super League team had a €30m bid accepted by Valencia but that Zaza himself refused to move to China.
The reports suggest that Simone Zaza would prefer to continue playing football in Europe but the clubs that have made offers so far have failed to meet Valencia’s demands.
Superdeporte report that all indications suggest that Fabio Cannavaro’s Guangzhou Evergrande are the Chinese club interested in Zaza, but there is no confirmation of this.
As the door opens for Serie A clubs to sign Zaza, it should not be too long before something official is agreed on.
