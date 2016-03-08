AC Milan, Torino ready to overtake Atalanta in Laxalt race

Tomorrow, the Torino management will have a meeting with the agent of the player. The idea of Il Toro is to sign Laxalt on a loan with either an option or obligation to buy.



Tomorrow's meeting with the player's agent could allow Torino to take an important step forward in the race. Atalanta, meanwhile, are closing in on the signing of Arana from Sevilla, which would leave Torino with space to negotiate the deal.

Milan, meanwhile, have already shown that they can accept a loan with an option to buy for around €13-14m. However, just like the deal Atalanta offer, the option should become an obligation under certain conditions.