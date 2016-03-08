AC Milan Transfer Market: Suso ready to leave, Benfica starlet can join
26 January at 11:00Suso seems to be on his way out of AC Milan. His locker at Milanello has not yet been emptied but there seems to be very little missing for the farewell of the Spaniard from the San Siro.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), an agreement between the Rossoneri and Sevilla for the transfer of Suso is close. The player has already given the go-ahead and is ready to return to Spain.
The issue remains to be the transfer formula. Milan does not like the first offer of a loan with an option to buy and would like to monetize on the sale of the player. Tha agreement is expected to be found on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy, perhaps for an overall figure of 20-25 million euros.
And, as soon as Milan complete Suso's transfer away from the San Siro, Milan will look for reinforcements on the transfer market. One of the targets is Florentino Luis, Benfica's young midfielder whom the club has been following for more than a year.
The player does not play in the same role as Suso but the Milan management consider it necessary to strengthen the midfield more than the attack. A flight to Lisbon from Maldini or Boban (or both) cannot be excluded at the beginning of next week to try to close the deal quickly.
