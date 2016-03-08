AC Milan Transfer News: Boban wants Ibrahimovic, Todibo talks continue
22 December at 19:30AC Milan closed the year 2019 in the worst way possible, having lost 0-5 against Atalanta away from home. The season is still only in the middle and anything can happen but it looks very gloomy for the Rossoneri, which is why the management wants to reinforce the team during the upcoming January transfer market.
Both Boban and Pioli "called" for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their post-match interviews to DAZN (via milannews.it) and are pushing to have the Swedish attacker in the team come January. In the meantime, Sky Sport (via milanlive.it) has brought new updates on the front of the arrivals.
What will Milan's movements be like in the next couple of weeks? According to the transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan continue talks with Barcelona regarding Jean-Clair Todibo. The Blaugrana are ready to sell the player and they are talking to the player, whose ok is needed. Then there could be decisive developments in negotiations between the clubs.
Regarding Ibrahimovic, the Swedish star is still on top of the list of the Milan management, as expressed by the coach and the leaders themselves. However, if an answer does not arrive soon, it will be necessary to focus on other players.
