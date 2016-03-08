AC Milan transfer news: Deulofeu says yes to San Siro return, Sevilla make Andre Silva decision

AC Milan are battling it out for a Champions League spot this season but the board is already working to strenghten the team for the next season. There have been many rumours surrounding a possible return of Gerard Deulofeu who would be happy to return to the San Siro.



Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the player would be open to returning to Milan. He has already given green light to a new move to the San Siro although he doesn't want to push to leave Watford with the Hornets who wants € 30/35 million to let the player leave.



Meantime Sevilla have made a decision about the future of Andre Silva. The Portuguese striker is on loan in Spain until the end of the season and the Spanish club want to make his move permanent but only if AC Milan will give them a discount. The La Liga giants have an option to buy set in the region of € 43 million but don't want to pay as much to make the player's loan move permanent.