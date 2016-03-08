AC Milan transfer news: Leicester and West Ham eye €30m Calhanoglu

07 May at 16:45
AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is wanted by Leicester and West Ham, reports in Turkey claim. The former Bayer star is edging closer to the Rossoneri exit door in the summer and his next stop could be in the Premier League. 

According to Turkish media, AC Milan could agree to sell Calhanoglu for € 30 million. The Serie A giants signed the player for € 22 million in 2017 and his impact in the club's balance sheet is now in the region of € 16 million although this sum is expected to decrease to €12/13 million starting from June 2019.
 

