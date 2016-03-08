AC Milan Transfer News: Rossoneri preparing offer for Torreira, Kabak's decision by Friday
25 June at 09:15AC Milan are very active on the transfer market and want to reinforce Marco Giampaolo's team as much as possible so that the former Sampdoria manager can fight for Champions League qualification in the next Serie A campaign. Arsenal's Lucas Torreira is one of the biggest goal of the Rossoneri and things could start moving on this front in the coming days.
In fact, according to Sky Sport, Milan are very serious about the Uruguayan midfielder. The management of the club is preparing an offer to Arsenal to bring the player back to Italy after receiving the green light from the midfielder's agent about a possible move.
As far as Ozan Kabak's move is concerned, after yesterday's meeting with his agent, Milan are conscious of having done everything possible to convince the player and his entourage, though there is still a gap between the proposal of the Rossoneri and the request of Kabak.
Milan are, however, still very much at the door, looking to close the deal and beat Bayern Munich's competition. The advantage of the Rossoneri is that they can offer the Turkish international more playing time. Kabak is expected to announce his decision by Friday this week.
