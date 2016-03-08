AC Milan transfer news: the two clubs that want to sign Zapata in January

The Colombian is by no means Milan's first choice for the defence, but lately, he's been useful as Caldara still hasn't recovered from his injury. However, in January, the Rossoneri could decide to let him go, in order to bring in another centre-back.

According to Fanatik, Trabzonspor are interested, after already signing Kucka and Sosa from the San Siro side. In addition to them, Galatasaray are also monitoring Zapata's situation.

According to reports out of Turkey, Zapata has attracted the interest of two Turkish clubs, and thus he could leave Milan already in January.