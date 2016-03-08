AC Milan turn to Chelsea man as talks with Barcelona hit stalemate

According to Sky Italia, as cited by MilanNews.it , the Rossoneri have set their sights on Chelsea's Andreas Christensen as the alternative to the Frenchman. The 23-year-old has only made eight appearances in the league this season and could use a move.

However, as the report continues, there is a problem in these negotiations as well: Milan would like to loan him with an option to buy, while the English side are looking to sell him permanently. Therefore, the parties would have to sit down and discuss the matter further.

The certainty is that the Rossoneri want to bring in a defender, but it remains to be seen who they can sign.

It's no secret that AC Milan are looking to reinforce the defence this month, having failed to do well this season so far. However, the negotiations with Barcelona for Jean-Clair Todibo - their first choice - have seemingly hit a stalemate as neither side can agree on the transfer formula.