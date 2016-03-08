AC Milan: two 'obstacles' for Gazidis and Leonardo
18 July at 13:30AC Milan are facing another revolution in their control room as American fund Elliot is set to take over at the club after that Yonghong Li has failed to deliver a € 32 million cash injection in the club.
A crucial shareholder meeting will take place on Saturday when the new owners of the club will probably announce the departure of both Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last week that both AC Milan directors would leave the club following Yonghong Li’s exit.
According to reports in Italy Ivan Gazidis and Leonardo could be chosen by Elliott to replace Fassone and Mirabelli respectively but there are problems that could concern their appointments.
Arsenal’s Gazidis, in fact is the Premier League’s best paid CEO and he would demand at least the same Arsenal he has at Arsenal to join AC Milan.
In addition to that, Gazidis’ importance at Arsenal has been growing in the last couple of months as the South African executive chose Unai Emery to replace Arsene Wenger earlier this summer. Arsenal’s technical project is based on his decision to appoint the former Psg boss and according to Il Corriere dello Sport it’s hard to think that Gazidis will leave Arsenal just after Emery's arrival in North London.
As per Tuttosport, Leonardo’s biggest issue is his poor relationship with AC Milan fans. Many Rossoneri Ultras, in fact, have not forgotten his move to Inter a few years ago and are do not want to see him back at AC Milan.
Sassuolo’s Giovanni Carnevali and Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli are possible alternatives to Leonardo while former AC Milan director Umberto Gandini could make return to the club from Roma to replace Marco Fassone.
