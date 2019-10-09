AC Milan, two players in the most valuable U21 team - Photo

Earlier today, Transfermarkt published a photo of the most valuable U21 team in Serie A, which includes two AC Milan players. Not surprising, perhaps, given that the Rossoneri have focused a lot on young players as of late.



Gigio Donnarumma and Rafael Leao are both present. The goalkeeper, who has been a starter for several years now, is valued at €55m. The former Lille man, on the other hand, has a valuation of €22m at the age of just 20. The future is bright, at least player-wise, for the San Siro side.

