AC Milan-Udinese 1-1 FT: as Lasagna responded to Piatek

AC Milan take on Udinese after two successive defeats in Serie A. The Rossoneri want to get the three points to continue their run for the Champions League qualification. Follow the match LIVE on Calciomercato.com.



STATS - AC Milan are looking to defeat Udinese twice in a single Serie A campaign for the first time since 2007/08. AC Milan have found the net in 19 of their last 20 Serie A home meetings against Udinese (only failing to score in September 2016, 0-1 defeat). AC Milan have lost their last two Serie A games, they haven’t lost three in a row since October 2017. AC Milan conceded three goals in the recent Derby against Inter, as many as they had shipped in their previous eight Serie A home games combined. Udinese have won three of their last five league games (L2), as many as they had in their previous 21 (D6 L12). Udinese have lost their last four Serie A away games, conceding exactly four goals in three of them.



LIVE