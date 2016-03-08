AC Milan v Empoli: Player Ratings- Castillejo and Calhanoglu shine

AC Milan closed the gap on arch-rivals and 3rd placed Inter Milan to just one point and cemented their placed in the top 4, with a convincing 3-0 win over Empoli.



While Krzysztof Piatek got his 7th of the season for the rossoneri, goals from Franck Kessie and Samu Castillejo saw Milan also go four points clear of 5th placed Roma.



Player Ratings:



Donnarumma (7): Didn’t have much to do, in all honesty. One shot in target for the away side, which came in the last minutes of the game.



Conti (7.5): Solid performance from the fullback. You can see he’s not at his best yet in terms of one-on-one situations, but got an assist to his name this evening.



Musacchio (8): Very calm on the ball, and did his job well with Romagnoli.



Romagnoli (8): Just like his partner, a very good display. Empoli had their moments, but found it tough to break down the center-back duo.



Rodriguez (7): Solid display, got an assist taken away from him by VAR.



Kessie (8): Very strong in the midfield, running up and down the pitch. Beautiful finish on the Rossoneri second goal, proving his worth.



