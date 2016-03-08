AC Milan v Napoli: predicted line-ups

The Serie A will witness a big encounter in the race for top four, when AC Milan will host Napoli at the San Siro on Saturday.



The partenopei are currently second in the table, with the rossoneri fourth and just a single point clear of Roma, who are at fifth. A win for Milan could see them come within just ten points of Napoli and three points of Inter.



There have been a total of 70 previous meetings between AC Milan and Napoli at San Siro in Serie A, with the Rossoneri picking up 32 wins to Napoli's 14. There have also been 24 draws.



Milan come into this game after two successive wins. Only once this season after they secured three consecutive victories, coming between October and November.



The only previous meeting between Gennaro Gattuso and Carlo Ancelotti as coaches was during this season’s earlier encounter, which was won 3-2 by Napoli. The current Rossoneri Coach actually made 221 appearances in Serie A whilst playing under Carlo Ancelotti (131 wins, 56 draws and 34 defeats)



Predicted line-ups:



AC Milan: 4-3-3 - Probable Lineups: Donnarumma;Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu



Napoli: 4-4-2 -Probable Lineups: Meret; Malcuit, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Callejon, Ruiz, Diawara, Zielinski ;Insigne, Milik.

