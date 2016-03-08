AC Milan: value of Piatek and Paquetà has doubled

18 February at 13:30
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the value of AC Milan newcomers 
Krzysztof Piątek and Lucas Paquetà has already doubled. The Polish striker and the Brazilian midfielder joined the Serie A giants in January and have been providing excellent performances. They both arrived at AC Milan for a fee close to € 35 million and their value is now close to € 75 million and it can further raise to € 100 million by the end of the season.

