AC Milan: value of Piatek and Paquetà has doubled

Krzysztof Piątek and Lucas Paquetà has already doubled. The Polish striker and the Brazilian midfielder joined the Serie A giants in January and have been providing excellent performances. They both arrived at AC Milan for a fee close to € 35 million and their value is now close to € 75 million and it can further raise to € 100 million by the end of the season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the value of AC Milan newcomers