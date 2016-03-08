Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Reina; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Locatelli, Calhanoglu; Suso, Cutrone, Borini. Likely Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Cillessen; Semedo, Marlon, Lenglet, Cucurella; Sergi Roberto, Arthur, Rafinha; Ballou Tabla, Munir, Malcom.

For Milan, Rodriguez will play his first game of the season, while Calhanoglu will continue in the middle as Bertolacci and Bonaventura are injured.

We're all set for another great night of football

K.O. at 5.00 pm

At 02:00 CEST, AC Milan will take on Barcelona in their final game of the International Champions Cup, looking to get back on winning terms after losing against Man Utd and Tottenham. Here are the likely formations for both sides.