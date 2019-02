AC Milan vs. Cagliari: Gattuso names 23-man squad

GOALKEEPERS: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Plizzari. DEFENDERS: Abate, Calabria, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli. MIDFIELDERS: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo, Paquetá. FORWARDS: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.

Gennaro Gattuso has announced his AC Milan squad ahead of tomorrow's game against Cagliari, as Lucas Biglia returns after being held back for quite some time with an injury.