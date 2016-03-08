AC Milan vs. Cagliari: Probable line-ups

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Cragno; Srna, Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Pellegrini; Ionita, Cigarini, Padoin; Barella; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.

To conclude the 23rd round of Serie A, AC Milan will take on Cagliari at the San Siro, looking to retain their spot in the top four. Down below are the predicted line-ups for both sides.