AC Milan vs. Cagliari: Probable line-ups

10 February at 10:15
To conclude the 23rd round of Serie A, AC Milan will take on Cagliari at the San Siro, looking to retain their spot in the top four. Down below are the predicted line-ups for both sides. 
 
AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu. 
 
Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Cragno; Srna, Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Pellegrini; Ionita, Cigarini, Padoin; Barella; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. 
 

