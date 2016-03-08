AC Milan vs. Empoli: Probable line-ups

Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti (Calabria), Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Castillejo, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Likely Empoli XI (3-5-2): Provedel; Veseli, Silvestre, Dell’Orco; Di Lorenzo, Acquah, Bennacer, Krunic, Pasqual; Farias, Caputo.

AC Milan will take on Empoli at the San Siro this evening, looking to continue their good form in the top-four race. However, the guests will be no pushover and with that said, Gattuso isn't expected to make many changes to the line-up.