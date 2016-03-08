AC Milan 2-1 Genoa: Romagnoli wins it in stoppage time for the rossoneri

31 October at 22:30
The game between Milan and Genoa will kick off in just under 30 minutes, with Gattuso's men having a shot at fourth place. However, due to an injury on Biglia, the Rossoneri will field a 3-5-2 formation, which may cause issues on the pitch. 
 
Match facts
  • Genoa have won only one point against AC Milan in their last three Serie A meetings, after winning four times in their previous five against the Red & Blacks (L1).
  • AC Milan have lost only one of their last 27 home Serie A games against Genoa (W19, D7). 
  • AC Milan have conceded goals in each of their last 15 Serie A games. Only once in their history have they gone longer without a clean sheet, courtesy of a 20-match run in 1946/47.
  • Excluding matches against newly promoted teams, Genoa’s last win away from home in Serie A came back in February 2018 - v Chievo 1-0 (D2, L6).

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.