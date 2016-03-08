Match facts

Genoa have won only one point against AC Milan in their last three Serie A meetings, after winning four times in their previous five against the Red & Blacks (L1).

AC Milan have lost only one of their last 27 home Serie A games against Genoa (W19, D7).

AC Milan have conceded goals in each of their last 15 Serie A games. Only once in their history have they gone longer without a clean sheet, courtesy of a 20-match run in 1946/47.

Excluding matches against newly promoted teams, Genoa’s last win away from home in Serie A came back in February 2018 - v Chievo 1-0 (D2, L6).

The game between Milan and Genoa will kick off in just under 30 minutes, with Gattuso's men having a shot at fourth place. However, due to an injury on Biglia, the Rossoneri will field a 3-5-2 formation, which may cause issues on the pitch.