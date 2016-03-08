AC Milan vs. Genoa: Probable line-ups

Even though they conceded two goals against Genoa, the attackers proved that they're still lethal, with Cutrone, Higuain and Suso all getting on the scoresheet. For the 4-4-2, this was a success as Cutrone and Higuain combined well on the second goal, while Suso showed that he can play in a more defensive position.

Gattuso is only expected to make a couple of changes to the lineup. Starting from the back, Abate will replace Calabria, who is struggling with an injury. In the midfield, it is believed that Castillejo will replace Laxalt, even though the latter did well last time out.

Milan (4-4-2): Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessié, Biglia, Castillejo; Cutrone, Higuain.

Genoa (3-5-2): Radu; Biraschi, Gunter, Criscito; Pereira, Romulo, Mazzitelli, Bessa, Lazovic; Kouamé, Piatek.