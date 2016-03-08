AC Milan vs. Inter: the derby sets new record in ticket revenue

"It's a record-breaking derby. The 223rd derby is sold out at San Siro, with the highest collection in the history of AC Milan (over €5.7m including hospitality services), an all-time record also for Serie A, the statement read.

The Rossoneri also revealed that there will be many fans from abroad, certainly proving the International appeal of the 'Derby Della Madonnina'.

"The box offices recorded a constant flow of purchases, with the maximum peak on February 5 with as many as 10.655 tickets sold. There are more than 4 thousand tickets purchased by foreign fans and more than 590 AC Milan Club will watch the match from the stands, the farthest of which coming from Barhein," they concluded.