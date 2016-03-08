AC Milan vs. Inter: Who is the favourite according to stats?

This will be the 170th Milan derby in Serie A; the Nerazzurri have won twice and drawn three of the meetings since the Rossoneri last won, back in January 2016 (3-0). In addition to this, Luciano Spalletti is unbeaten in his three Milan derbies in Serie A as Inter manager (W2, D1).

Furthemore, AC Milan have failed to score in their last two Milan derbies in Serie A: only twice in the history of the competition have the Rossoneri failed to find the net in three consecutive games against Inter (the last time was between 1979 and 1981).

However, perhaps this derby, things will change. After all, AC Milan are unbeaten in their last six Milan derbies as host team (W3, D3); the last time they lost was back in October 2012 (0-1).