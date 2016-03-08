AC Milan vs. Juventus: Probable line-ups

11 November at 09:40
The long-awaited game between AC Milan and Juventus will take place at the San Siro tonight, with kick-off time set at 20:30. Down below are the expected line-ups, with both teams looking to make a few changes. 
 
Likely AC Milan XI (4-4-2): Donnarumma; Calabria, Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Higuain, Castillejo. 

Likely Juventus XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Ronaldo, Mandzukic. 
 
For Milan, the former Juve man Higuain is back from an injury, though Cutrone will start on the bench. Surprisingly, the former Milan man Bonucci won't play from the first minute, replaced by Benatia. 
 

