AC Milan vs. Juventus: Top ten stats and facts

11 November at 11:20
This evening, AC Milan will host Juventus at the San Siro, looking to continue their winning streak in the league. However, as told by the stats and facts ahead of the game, it won't be easy for the Rossoneri.
 
1. Juventus have won 10 of their last 11 Serie A games against AC Milan (L1), as many as they had won over their previous 29 league meetings with the Rossoneri.
 
2. AC Milan have won 49 games in Serie A against Juventus – more than any other side. However, their last win over them came back in October 2016

3. AC Milan are currently enjoying a run of three consecutive league wins, their best such streak since March (five wins in a row). 
 
Check out our gallery for more stats and facts about the clash, including a few individual stats which paints a picture of a certain player that seems to be loving the games against the Rossoneri. 

