AC Milan vs. Lazio: The big battle for Champions League

The Rossoneri are currently sitting in fourth place with 52 points, closely followed by Atalanta and Roma on 52 and 51 points respectively. Lazio, on the other hand, should not be ruled out just yet, having played one game less than the others. Currently, they are three points behind Milan, making tomorrow's game decisive in many ways.

In addition to adding points to their tally, a win would be a massive confidence boost. For both sides, the pressure is certainly on and a win could thus be a sign of strength, while the losing side would be left empty-handed.

Tomorrow evening, a significant encounter for the Champions League race will take place, namely AC Milan vs. Lazio at the San Siro. Both sides are currently pushing for the fourth and last UCL spot, and many believe that tomorrow's game is decisive.