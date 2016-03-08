AS Roma have won only 27% of their games played against AC Milan in Serie A (44 out of 166): their second-lowest win percentage – higher only than against Juventus (23%).

AC Milan have won 73 times so far in Serie A against AS Roma, more than against any other opponent in the top-flight.

AC Milan have lost four of their last five league game against AS Roma, though the Rossoneri won the most recent meeting: 2-0 at the Olimpico stadium in February.

AS Roma have won all of their last six games played on Friday in the Italian top-flight, including a 2-0 win against AC Milan on April 2014.

AC Milan have lost only one home Serie A game since the start of 2018 (against Benevento), while AS Roma are unbeaten in all 12 matches played on the road over the same period (W8 D4).

Since the start of the last Serie A season, AC Milan have scored the most goals in the first 15 minutes of play (11, including Bonaventura’s against Napoli).

AS Roma have fired in the second-most shots in Serie A this term (42, of which 16 were on target).

Gonzalo Higuain has scored only two goals so far against AS Roma in Serie A, only vs Udinese has he such a poor record amongst opponents he has already faced at least seven times so far in Italy.

The former AC Milan player Stephan El Shaarawy (21 goals in 83 Serie A games for the Milanese team) has found the net twice in his four matches against the Rossoneri in Serie A – both at the Meazza stadium for AS Roma.

Edin Dzeko has been involved in four goals (three goals, one assist) in his last two Serie A games played at San Siro stadium against Milan.

The interesting clash between AC Milan and Roma will kick-off in just under on hour. Down below, you can find the match facts as well as the confirmed lineups (social media reactions and goals in the gallery).