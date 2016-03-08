AC Milan vs. Samp: Probable line-ups - Ibrahimovic or Piatek?

However, it remains to be seen if he will play from start or make an appearance off the bench. By the looks of it, Piatek is still slightly ahead of the Swede, although things could change before the game takes place.

Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Battles: Piatek-Ibrahimovic 51-49%, Kessie-Paqueta 51-49%.

Likely Samp XI (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Murillo, Colley, Murru; Depaoli, Vieira, Ekdal, Linetty; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

As AC Milan will take on Sampdoria at the San Siro on Monday, all eyes are on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, of course. The 38-year-old, who arrived in Milan on Thursday, could make his second debut for the club already on Monday, per the latest reports.