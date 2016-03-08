AC Milan vs. Sassuolo: Gattuso names 23-man squad
01 March at 18:00On the eve of the clash between AC Milan and Sassuolo, the Rossoneri's manager Gennaro Gattuso has named his 23-man squad for the encounter, in which Kessie is included.
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.
Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic.
Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Montolivo, Paquetá.
Forwards: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso.
For more news, visit our homepage.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments