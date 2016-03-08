AC Milan vs. Sassuolo: Gattuso names 23-man squad

01 March at 18:00
On the eve of the clash between AC Milan and Sassuolo, the Rossoneri's manager Gennaro Gattuso has named his 23-man squad for the encounter, in which Kessie is included. 
 
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.
Defenders: Abate, Calabria, Conti, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic.
Midfielders: Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Kessie, Montolivo, Paquetá.
Forwards: Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso. 

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Sassuolo
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.