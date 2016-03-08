AC Milan vs. Udinese: Over 46K spectators expected at San Siro

The AC Milan fans, despite playing on a Tuesday at 19, will still be present. According to what has been learned from MilanNews.i t, in fact, the figure between season tickets and tickets sold is already over 46 thousand. A large crowd is, therefore, expected to help Milan return to winning ways after the two consecutive defeats with Inter and Sampdoria.

The Champions League race is certainly heating up, and luckily for Milan, Roma lost their last game (against Napoli). However, Lazio are now just three points behind the Rossoneri with a game in hand as they beat Inter last night. With that said, a win is certainly needed tomorrow, not only to grab the points but also to show the fans that they are capable to bounce back.

AC Milan's clash with Udinese, scheduled for tomorrow night at the San Siro, will be a crucial match for the season of the Rossoneri.