AC Milan wait for Suso’s goal

According to many commentators who follow Milan , the Rossoneri team will really start to revive when goals of their strikers arrive.



The wait for the first official goal from Gonzalo Higuain is rightly expected, but Corriere dello Sport turns the spotlight on another element of abstinence now which is Suso. The Spanish attacker is always considered a very crucial in the formation of Gennaro Gattuso. Talent, quality and constant support to serve his team, but given all his skills his lack of scoring is surprising.



Since the arrival of Rino Gattuso, Suso has only bagged one goal in February against Udinese.



Although the Calabrian coach has incensed him several times and returned to play from right wing in his 4-3-3, Suso almost never managed to become decisive in front of goal, while with Vincenzo Montella in the first phase of last season he went to score five times. The opposite happened to Giacomo Bonaventura and Hakan Calhanoglu, dry with the former coach from Campania and exploded under the guidance of Gattuso, respectively with 8 and 5 goals scored from December onwards.

