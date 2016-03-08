Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly looking to sign Antonio Conte as the club's boss to replace Rino Gattuso this summer.Gattuso became the rossoneri first team boss back in November after Vincenzo Montella was sacked followed a run of poor results despite having spent over 150 million euros on signing players last summer. Milan finished sixth in the Serie A last season, qualifying for the Europa League.Tuttosport state that Elliot Fund want to impose their authority at the club by bringing in their own prefered manager in Conte and by sacking Gattuso.The maneuvers have already started and Milan have planned how they will sign Conte in the coming few weeks. First though, Conte will have to get the due compensation from Chelsea.Leonardo could hold talks with Conte next week to propose him the managerial post at the San Siro based side, with Gattuso all but set to be relieved of his duties at the end of the ongoing pre season tour in the United States.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)