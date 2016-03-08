AC Milan want Ibrahimovic at Milanello already in December: the situation
24 November at 18:40Zlatan Ibrahimovic back at AC Milan? It seems that it is becoming a more concrete possibility with every passing day.
According to Sky Sport (via milannews.it), Milan is the only team to have made an official offer thus far. Raiola has been authorized by the Swedish attacker to start negotiations and Milan have received the go-ahead from the Elliot ownership.
Ibrahimovic would be ready to return to a new Milanello and a new team. The club made him an important proposal: 18-month deal with a salary of about 6 million euros but the Los Angeles Galaxy attacker needs to be convinced that he is going to a team worthy of finishing in the top part of the table.
The Milan management are ready to give him the responsibility as well as the already-mentioned salary. Raiola will return to Italy on Wednesday or Thursday and at the moment, Ibrahimovic is also deciding whether to wait for other offers.
Milan, however, are in a hurry because they want the player to train with the team already from early December to get in better shape and get to know the team.
Go to comments