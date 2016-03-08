AC Milan want Ibrahimovic to join the team already in December

Part of their struggles have been in attack, as they simply have scored too little. Therefore, the directors are at work to identify some names on the market. As Sky Italia reports ( via Calciomercato.com ), contacts are continuous with Mino Raiola.

Per the report, the Rossoneri have their sights on Ibrahimovic, who is a client of the agent. The Swede's contract with LA Galaxy will expire at the end of December, meaning he will be available for free in January.





For more news, visit our homepage. However, Boban and Maldini would like him to join the team already in December, as the MLS season has ended. Of course, as the report highlights, he wouldn't be able to play games with the team, though his presence in training could be important.

As the January window is just around the corner, AC Milan are looking for possible solutions to strengthen their squad after a poor start the season. After 12 games, in fact, they sit in 14th place with just 13 points.