AC Milan want to include Zaniolo in Suso negotiations: the details
21 July at 09:45Suso's future at AC Milan is uncertain, with the player being one of the potential candidates to leave the San Siro this summer to raise funds for more reinforcements on the transfer market. According to Tuttosport, despite the words of appreciation from Marco Giampaolo, the player is at the centre of negotiations with Roma.
After sending back the Giallorossi's first bid of 10 million euros plus the services of Gregoire Defrel, who is not of interest for the Rossoneri, Milan asked Roma to include Nicolo Zaniolo in a potential swap deal. Obviously, sporting director Gianluca Petrachi raised the wall but did not completely rule it out. In short, there is room to talk about it.
Alternatively, Milan would like Patrik Schick or Cengiz Under to lower the cash amount paid by Roma but it cannot be ruled out that negotiations can continue without the inclusion of technical counterparts. Milan have set the price for Suso at 40 million euros but the feeling is that if the deal goes through, it will be for a lower amount.
