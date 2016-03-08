AC Milan warned as Man U submit €40m bid for Brazilian starlet
22 September at 14:25Manchester United have submitted a bid for Lucas Paqueta according to a report of Le10Sport. The Spanish publication claims that the Red Devils have lodged a €40M bid for the Brazilian.
Paqueta has a €40 million release clause at Flamengo and the Brazilian outfit are reluctant to lower their demand for him. The 21-year-old has scored 14 goals in 80 appearances for his side since breaking into the first-team in 2016!
Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Pairs Saint-Germain, and AC Milan were also said to be keeping close tabs on him. All the five European sides have been scouting him for nearly a year now.
United are looking to land Paqueta in the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder has already made 2 appearances for Brazil’s first team and is working hard on cementing a place soon.
AC Milan had reportedly opened talks with Flamengo for Paqueta earlier this months but have jumped the queue by making a bid for him.
