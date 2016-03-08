AC Milan were close to signing Real Sociedad forward Januzaj last month: the details
19 February at 19:55AC Milan were close to signing former Manchester United forward Adnan Januzaj last month but chose not to due to financial reasons, according to a report from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 25-year-old Belgian winger, who is contracted to Spanish side Real Sociedad until 2022, was linked with both Roma and the Rossoneri last month. The Milanese club’s management were looking for a new winger to replace the outgoing forward Suso. They considered Januzaj but decided against a deal, mainly due to the costs of the operation.
Januzaj has made 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Real Sociedad, for a total of 762 minutes. In that time, he has scored four goals and provided four assists, making a goal contribution every 95 minutes. He has struggled for consistent playing time, starting only six times in the league all season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments