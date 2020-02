AC Milan were close to signing Real Sociedad forward Januzaj last month: the details

AC Milan were close to signing former Manchester United forward Adnan Januzaj last month but chose not to due to financial reasons, according to a report from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the 25-year-old Belgian winger, who is contracted to Spanish side Real Sociedad until 2022, was linked with both Roma and the Rossoneri last month. The Milanese club’s management were looking for a new winger to replace the outgoing forward Suso. They considered Januzaj but decided against a deal, mainly due to the costs of the operation.Januzaj has made 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Real Sociedad, for a total of 762 minutes. In that time, he has scored four goals and provided four assists, making a goal contribution every 95 minutes. He has struggled for consistent playing time, starting only six times in the league all season.Apollo Heyes