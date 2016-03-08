AC Milan, what’s behind Caldara XI snub
13 September at 15:40Mattia Caldara switched Turin for Milan over the summer, as Juventus and Milan agreed a swap deal for Bonucci and Caldara; with Higuain also going on loan to Milan with an option to buy as part of the deal. However, since joining Milan, Caldara is yet to play a single minute of Serie A football, having also been a substitute in just one pre-season fixture.
Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport have one particular theory as to why Caldara is yet to feature for the Rossoneri in Serie A:
“Rino Gattuso is convinced that Mattia is still working to get used to the four-man defense and adapt to the mechanisms of Milan’s defence.”
Speaking on Caldara last week, Milan head coach Rino Gattuso said the following: “He comes from a different football from ours, he has different working methods, I knew he was used in a certain way and we can not reset what he had in his head over the years, but he has a great mentality and desire, and there will be no problem. in a position to express themselves at their best and not to make dangerous fools.”
