AC Milan, which role will be reinforced next?

Earlier today, Ibrahimovic completed his return to AC Milan. However, there's no time for Boban and Maldini to enjoy the transfer, as they will continue to work on reinforcing the squad this month. By the looks of it, their next signing will be a defender.

The Barcelona youngster Todibo remains their first choice, but certainly not the only one that Milan are keeping tabs on for the centre-back role. In any case, the Rossoneri will bring in a defender this month, as the defence has been subpar thus far.